Warner Bros.Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD), Quotes and News Summary

Other companies in Warner Bros.Discovery’s space includes: Gray Television (NYSE:GTN), Tegna (NYSE:TGNA), iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT), Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) and Hemisphere Media (NASDAQ:HMTV).
The latest price target for Warner Bros.Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) was reported by Evercore ISI Group on April 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting WBD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 62.07% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Warner Bros.Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is $24.68 last updated Tue Apr 12 2022 20:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Warner Bros.Discovery.
Warner Bros.Discovery does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Warner Bros.Discovery.
Warner Bros.Discovery is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.