(:WBD)
Warner Bros.Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD), Quotes and News Summary

Sector: Communication Services. Industry: Media
Warner Bros. Discovery, the result of combining two large media firms, is one of the largest media firms in the world with tremendous scale and reach. The new company owns some of the biggest global networks including HBO, Discovery, CNN, and TLC and well-known franchises like Superman, Rick and Morty, and Game of Thrones. The firm's content production studios include Warner Bros., HBO, Discovery Studios, DC Films, and Cartoon Network Studios. The company operates two major streaming services, HBO Max and Discovery+.
Read More

Warner Bros.Discovery Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Warner Bros.Discovery (WBD) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Warner Bros.Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Warner Bros.Discovery's (WBD) competitors?
Q
What is the target price for Warner Bros.Discovery (WBD) stock?
A

The latest price target for Warner Bros.Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) was reported by Evercore ISI Group on April 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting WBD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 62.07% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
Current Stock Price for Warner Bros.Discovery (WBD)?
A

The stock price for Warner Bros.Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is $24.68 last updated Tue Apr 12 2022 20:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q
Does Warner Bros.Discovery (WBD) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Warner Bros.Discovery.

Q
When is Warner Bros.Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) reporting earnings?
A

Warner Bros.Discovery does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Warner Bros.Discovery (WBD) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Warner Bros.Discovery.

Q
What sector and industry does Warner Bros.Discovery (WBD) operate in?
A

Warner Bros.Discovery is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.