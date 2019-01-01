Warner Bros.Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD), Quotes and News Summary

Warner Bros. Discovery, the result of combining two large media firms, is one of the largest media firms in the world with tremendous scale and reach. The new company owns some of the biggest global networks including HBO, Discovery, CNN, and TLC and well-known franchises like Superman, Rick and Morty, and Game of Thrones. The firm's content production studios include Warner Bros., HBO, Discovery Studios, DC Films, and Cartoon Network Studios. The company operates two major streaming services, HBO Max and Discovery+.