Avantor Inc is involved in providing products and services to biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. The company's offerings include materials and consumables, equipment and instrumentation and services and specialty procurement. Its brand profile consists of NuSil, RANKEM, POCH, BeneSphera, and Macron Fine Chemicals among others. The firm operates in three geographical segments namely Americas, Europe, and AMEA. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Americas.