|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.330
|0.360
|0.0300
|REV
|1.900B
|1.908B
|8.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Avantor (NYSE: AVTR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Avantor’s space includes: Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ:MEDP), Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A), 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG), Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) and Waters (NYSE:WAT).
The latest price target for Avantor (NYSE: AVTR) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 43.00 expecting AVTR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.81% upside). 20 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Avantor (NYSE: AVTR) is $33.645 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Avantor.
Avantor’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Avantor.
Avantor is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.