Sector: Health Care.Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
Avantor Inc is involved in providing products and services to biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. The company's offerings include materials and consumables, equipment and instrumentation and services and specialty procurement. Its brand profile consists of NuSil, RANKEM, POCH, BeneSphera, and Macron Fine Chemicals among others. The firm operates in three geographical segments namely Americas, Europe, and AMEA. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Americas.

Avantor Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Avantor (AVTR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Avantor (NYSE: AVTR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Avantor's (AVTR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Avantor (AVTR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Avantor (NYSE: AVTR) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 43.00 expecting AVTR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.81% upside). 20 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Avantor (AVTR)?

A

The stock price for Avantor (NYSE: AVTR) is $33.645 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Avantor (AVTR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Avantor.

Q

When is Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) reporting earnings?

A

Avantor’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Avantor (AVTR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Avantor.

Q

What sector and industry does Avantor (AVTR) operate in?

A

Avantor is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.