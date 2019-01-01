QQQ
Range
23.59 - 25.73
Vol / Avg.
1.1M/944.8K
Div / Yield
0.16/0.64%
52 Wk
22 - 73.18
Mkt Cap
3.5B
Payout Ratio
8.51
Open
25.36
P/E
53.51
EPS
0.16
Shares
148.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate. Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
eXp World Holdings Inc is a cloud-based residential real estate company. The company owns and operates a cloud-based real estate brokerage and a technology platform business that develops and uses immersive technologies that help businesses increase their effectiveness and reduce costs from operating in traditional brick and mortar office spaces. Its business categories include Real Estate Brokerage, Technology Products and Services, Title, Escrow, Settlement Services, and Mortgage Brokerage Services. The company primarily operates in the United States and Canada, and it also has operations in United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, France, India, Portugal, and Mexico.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.070

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV1.030B

eXp World Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy eXp World Holdings (EXPI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ: EXPI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are eXp World Holdings's (EXPI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for eXp World Holdings (EXPI) stock?

A

The latest price target for eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ: EXPI) was reported by DA Davidson on November 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 63.00 expecting EXPI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 165.60% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for eXp World Holdings (EXPI)?

A

The stock price for eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ: EXPI) is $23.72 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does eXp World Holdings (EXPI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 29, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 12, 2021.

Q

When is eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ:EXPI) reporting earnings?

A

eXp World Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is eXp World Holdings (EXPI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for eXp World Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does eXp World Holdings (EXPI) operate in?

A

eXp World Holdings is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.