Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS), Quotes and News Summary

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE: HOUS)
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-07-28
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.010
|-0.190
|-0.1800
|REV
|1.530B
|1.635B
|105.000M
You can purchase shares of Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE: HOUS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Anywhere Real Estate’s space includes: Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD), KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE), Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI), Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) and Altisource Portfolio (NASDAQ:ASPS).
There is no analysis for Anywhere Real Estate
The stock price for Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE: HOUS) is $9.95 last updated Today at June 13, 2022, 7:59 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Anywhere Real Estate.
Anywhere Real Estate’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Thursday, July 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Anywhere Real Estate.
Anywhere Real Estate is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NYSE.