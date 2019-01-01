ñol

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS), Quotes and News Summary

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE: HOUS)

Day High/Low9.9 - 10.63
52 Week High/Low10.95 - 12.06
Open / Close10.47 / 9.94
Float / Outstanding63.6M / 118.2M
Vol / Avg.1.2M / 1.3M
Mkt Cap1.2B
P/E3.97
50d Avg. Price11.31
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.2
Total Float63.6M
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Anywhere Real Estate Inc provides integrated real estate services in the United States. Operations are divided into the following divisions: real estate franchise services (RFG), company-owned real estate brokerage services (NRT), relocation and affinity services (Cartus), title and settlement services, and Personal line insurance.
Read More

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-07-28
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.010-0.190 -0.1800
REV1.530B1.635B105.000M

Anywhere Real Estate Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE: HOUS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Anywhere Real Estate's (HOUS) competitors?
Q
What is the target price for Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Anywhere Real Estate

Q
Current Stock Price for Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS)?
A

The stock price for Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE: HOUS) is $9.95 last updated Today at June 13, 2022, 7:59 PM UTC.

Q
Does Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Anywhere Real Estate.

Q
When is Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) reporting earnings?
A

Anywhere Real Estate’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Q
Is Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Anywhere Real Estate.

Q
What sector and industry does Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) operate in?
A

Anywhere Real Estate is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NYSE.