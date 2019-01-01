QQQ
Range
50.52 - 51.83
Vol / Avg.
67.2K/53.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
39.64 - 60.9
Mkt Cap
968.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
51.15
P/E
40.1
EPS
0.42
Shares
19.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
Forrester Research Inc is a United-States-based company that provides independent research, data, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: The Research segment develops and delivers research, connect, and analytics products; The consulting segment includes the revenues and the related costs of the company's consulting organization, and the Events segment is engaged in developing and hosting in-person and virtual events.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5600.590 0.0300
REV133.790M133.728M-62.000K

Forrester Research Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Forrester Research (FORR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ: FORR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Forrester Research's (FORR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Forrester Research (FORR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Forrester Research (NASDAQ: FORR) was reported by Maxim Group on February 28, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 62.00 expecting FORR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.72% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Forrester Research (FORR)?

A

The stock price for Forrester Research (NASDAQ: FORR) is $50.52 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Forrester Research (FORR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 26, 2018 to stockholders of record on December 11, 2018.

Q

When is Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) reporting earnings?

A

Forrester Research’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Forrester Research (FORR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Forrester Research.

Q

What sector and industry does Forrester Research (FORR) operate in?

A

Forrester Research is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.