Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. - common stock Stock (NASDAQ:TLF), Quotes and News Summary

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. - common stock
(NASDAQ:TLF)
$5.24
-0.91[-14.80%]
At close: Sep 8
$5.27
0.0300[0.57%]
After Hours: 6:26PM EDT

Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Specialty Retail

Earnings

Q1 2019Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.100
REV20.785M
Q4 2018Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.23
REV24.744M

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. - common stock Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. - common stock (TLF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. - common stock (NASDAQ: TLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. - common stock's (TLF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. - common stock.

Q
What is the target price for Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. - common stock (TLF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. - common stock

Q
Current Stock Price for Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. - common stock (TLF)?
A

The stock price for Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. - common stock (NASDAQ: TLF) is $5.24 last updated Today at September 8, 2022, 8:00 PM UTC.

Q
Does Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. - common stock (TLF) pay a dividend?
A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 1, 2014 to stockholders of record on June 23, 2014.

Q
When is Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. - common stock (NASDAQ:TLF) reporting earnings?
A

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. - common stock’s Q1 earnings are confirmed for Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

Q
Is Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. - common stock (TLF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. - common stock.

Q
What sector and industry does Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. - common stock (TLF) operate in?
A

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. - common stock is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.