Range
64.01 - 67.7
Vol / Avg.
284.5K/157.9K
Div / Yield
3.16/4.85%
52 Wk
62.16 - 92.49
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
37.17
Open
64.19
P/E
7.74
EPS
2
Shares
17.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Leisure Products
Sturm Ruger & Co Inc is engaged in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of firearms mainly to American customers. The company has two reportable operating segments: firearms and castings. It generates maximum revenue from firearms segment. The company offers products in three industry product categories, they are rifles, pistols, and revolvers. It also manufactures and sells investment castings made from steel alloys and metal injection molding.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.9302.140 0.2100
REV179.210M168.041M-11.169M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sturm Ruger & Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sturm Ruger & Co (RGR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sturm Ruger & Co (NYSE: RGR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sturm Ruger & Co's (RGR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sturm Ruger & Co (RGR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sturm Ruger & Co (NYSE: RGR) was reported by Aegis Capital on September 24, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 70.00 expecting RGR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.98% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sturm Ruger & Co (RGR)?

A

The stock price for Sturm Ruger & Co (NYSE: RGR) is $67.32 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sturm Ruger & Co (RGR) pay a dividend?

A

The next Sturm Ruger & Co (RGR) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.

Q

When is Sturm Ruger & Co (NYSE:RGR) reporting earnings?

A

Sturm Ruger & Co’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Sturm Ruger & Co (RGR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sturm Ruger & Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Sturm Ruger & Co (RGR) operate in?

A

Sturm Ruger & Co is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Leisure Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.