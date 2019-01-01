Cerus Corp is a biomedical products company focused in the field of blood transfusion safety. The INTERCEPT Blood System is designed to reduce the risk of transfusion-transmitted infections by inactivating a broad range of pathogens such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites. The company sells its INTERCEPT platelet and plasma systems in the United States of America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States countries, the Middle East and selected countries in other regions around the world. The firm continues to operate in only one segment: Blood safety and generates revenue from the same.