Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.6M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.67 - 8.06
Mkt Cap
904.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.07
Shares
172.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Cerus Corp is a biomedical products company focused in the field of blood transfusion safety. The INTERCEPT Blood System is designed to reduce the risk of transfusion-transmitted infections by inactivating a broad range of pathogens such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites. The company sells its INTERCEPT platelet and plasma systems in the United States of America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States countries, the Middle East and selected countries in other regions around the world. The firm continues to operate in only one segment: Blood safety and generates revenue from the same.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.080-0.050 0.0300
REV44.220M39.865M-4.355M

Analyst Ratings

Cerus Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cerus (CERS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cerus (NASDAQ: CERS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cerus's (CERS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cerus (CERS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cerus (NASDAQ: CERS) was reported by Stifel on May 27, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting CERS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 52.38% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cerus (CERS)?

A

The stock price for Cerus (NASDAQ: CERS) is $5.25 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cerus (CERS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cerus.

Q

When is Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) reporting earnings?

A

Cerus’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Cerus (CERS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cerus.

Q

What sector and industry does Cerus (CERS) operate in?

A

Cerus is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.