Range
38.88 - 41.3
Vol / Avg.
116.2K/383.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
40.44 - 111.44
Mkt Cap
336.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
41.3
P/E
5.44
EPS
1.04
Shares
8.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Citi Trends Inc is a retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories in the United States. The company offers apparel, including fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, such as newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional and decorative home products, as well as beauty products, books, and toys.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-15
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4501.030 0.5800
REV220.670M227.959M7.289M

Citi Trends Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Citi Trends (CTRN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ: CTRN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Citi Trends's (CTRN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Citi Trends (CTRN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Citi Trends (NASDAQ: CTRN) was reported by Gordon Haskett on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 60.00 expecting CTRN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 51.67% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Citi Trends (CTRN)?

A

The stock price for Citi Trends (NASDAQ: CTRN) is $39.56 last updated Today at 5:02:32 PM.

Q

Does Citi Trends (CTRN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 17, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 2, 2020.

Q

When is Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) reporting earnings?

A

Citi Trends’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 15, 2022.

Q

Is Citi Trends (CTRN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Citi Trends.

Q

What sector and industry does Citi Trends (CTRN) operate in?

A

Citi Trends is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.