International Game Technology PLC is a gaming company that delivers entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels. The company's operating segments include Global Lottery and Global Gaming. It generates maximum revenue from the Global Lottery segment. Global Lottery segment provides lottery products and services primarily to governmental organizations through operating contracts, facilities management contracts (FMCs), lottery management agreements (LMAs), and product sales contracts. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.