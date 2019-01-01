QQQ
International Game Technology PLC is a gaming company that delivers entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels. The company's operating segments include Global Lottery and Global Gaming. It generates maximum revenue from the Global Lottery segment. Global Lottery segment provides lottery products and services primarily to governmental organizations through operating contracts, facilities management contracts (FMCs), lottery management agreements (LMAs), and product sales contracts. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-01
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Intl Game Tech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Intl Game Tech (IGT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intl Game Tech (NYSE: IGT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Intl Game Tech's (IGT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Intl Game Tech.

Q

What is the target price for Intl Game Tech (IGT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Intl Game Tech (NYSE: IGT) was reported by Stifel on December 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 43.00 expecting IGT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 49.64% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Intl Game Tech (IGT)?

A

The stock price for Intl Game Tech (NYSE: IGT) is $28.735 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Intl Game Tech (IGT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 7, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 22, 2021.

Q

When is Intl Game Tech (NYSE:IGT) reporting earnings?

A

Intl Game Tech’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Intl Game Tech (IGT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intl Game Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does Intl Game Tech (IGT) operate in?

A

Intl Game Tech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.