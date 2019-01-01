QQQ
Range
2.54 - 2.87
Vol / Avg.
204.9K/105.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.44 - 6.75
Mkt Cap
50.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.75
P/E
-
EPS
-0.27
Shares
17.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Purple Biotech Ltd is a clinical-stage company focused on advancing first-in-class therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance, to create treatments for people with cancer. Its oncology pipeline includes NT219 and CM24.

Purple Biotech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Purple Biotech (PPBT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Purple Biotech (NASDAQ: PPBT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Purple Biotech's (PPBT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Purple Biotech (PPBT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Purple Biotech

Q

Current Stock Price for Purple Biotech (PPBT)?

A

The stock price for Purple Biotech (NASDAQ: PPBT) is $2.86 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Purple Biotech (PPBT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Purple Biotech.

Q

When is Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) reporting earnings?

A

Purple Biotech’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 9, 2022.

Q

Is Purple Biotech (PPBT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Purple Biotech.

Q

What sector and industry does Purple Biotech (PPBT) operate in?

A

Purple Biotech is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.