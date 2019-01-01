QQQ
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Pharmaceuticals
SenesTech Inc is a United States-based biotech platform and research company engaged in developing technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company provides its solutions to the animal market, commercial markets, and food markets.

SenesTech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SenesTech (SNES) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SenesTech's (SNES) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for SenesTech (SNES) stock?

A

The latest price target for SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on January 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting SNES to rise to within 12 months (a possible 434.05% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SenesTech (SNES)?

A

The stock price for SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES) is $0.749 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SenesTech (SNES) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SenesTech.

Q

When is SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) reporting earnings?

A

SenesTech’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is SenesTech (SNES) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SenesTech.

Q

What sector and industry does SenesTech (SNES) operate in?

A

SenesTech is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.