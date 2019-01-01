Global Net Lease Inc is a real estate investment trust that manages a globally diversified portfolio of commercial real estate properties. The company is engaged in the ownership, management, operating, lease, acquisition, investment, and sale of the portfolio assets. Its real estate assets span the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, and Finland. The portfolio assets include office, industrial and distribution, retail, and other, with office buildings representing more than half of the properties.