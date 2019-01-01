QQQ
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Global Net Lease Inc is a real estate investment trust that manages a globally diversified portfolio of commercial real estate properties. The company is engaged in the ownership, management, operating, lease, acquisition, investment, and sale of the portfolio assets. Its real estate assets span the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, and Finland. The portfolio assets include office, industrial and distribution, retail, and other, with office buildings representing more than half of the properties.

Global Net Lease Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Global Net Lease (GNL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Global Net Lease's (GNL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Global Net Lease (GNL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) was reported by Keybanc on July 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting GNL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Global Net Lease (GNL)?

A

The stock price for Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) is $14 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global Net Lease (GNL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 12, 2022.

Q

When is Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) reporting earnings?

A

Global Net Lease’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Global Net Lease (GNL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global Net Lease.

Q

What sector and industry does Global Net Lease (GNL) operate in?

A

Global Net Lease is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.