Range
11.56 - 11.56
Vol / Avg.
12.8K/91.2K
Div / Yield
0.56/4.82%
52 Wk
11.4 - 14.49
Mkt Cap
553.4M
Payout Ratio
67.06
Open
11.56
P/E
13.6
Shares
47.9M
Outstanding
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is engaged in the field of financial services. Its objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund achieves the investment objective by investing primarily in California municipal securities that are rated investment grade at the time of investment. Municipal securities include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper and lease obligations.

Invesco California Value Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Invesco California Value (VCV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Invesco California Value (NYSE: VCV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Invesco California Value's (VCV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Invesco California Value.

Q

What is the target price for Invesco California Value (VCV) stock?

A

The latest price target for Invesco California Value (NYSE: VCV) was reported by Stifel on February 19, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting VCV to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Invesco California Value (VCV)?

A

The stock price for Invesco California Value (NYSE: VCV) is $11.56 last updated Today at 2:30:17 PM.

Q

Does Invesco California Value (VCV) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Invesco California Value (NYSE:VCV) reporting earnings?

A

Invesco California Value does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Invesco California Value (VCV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Invesco California Value.

Q

What sector and industry does Invesco California Value (VCV) operate in?

A

Invesco California Value is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.