QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.5M
Div / Yield
3.16/2.37%
52 Wk
125.39 - 157.08
Mkt Cap
34B
Payout Ratio
283.64
Open
-
P/E
121.26
EPS
0.35
Shares
254.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 4:47PM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 7:28AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 7:27AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 4:23PM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 4:22PM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 3:38PM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 3:37PM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 3:35PM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 5:03AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 9:50AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 6:57AM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 10:28AM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 9:14AM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 11:15AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 8:35AM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 6:56AM
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 7:52AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 8:09AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 7:16AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 5:03PM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 5:02PM
load more
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
International Flavors & Fragrances produces ingredients for the food, beverage, health, household goods, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries. The company makes proprietary formulations, partnering with customers to deliver custom solutions. The nourish segment, which generates roughly half of revenue, is a leading flavor producer and also sell texturants, plant-based proteins, and other ingredients. The health and biosciences business, which generates around one fourth of revenue, is a global leader in probiotics and enzymes. IFF is also one of the leading fragrance producers in the world. The firm also sells pharmaceutical ingredients such as excipients and time-release polymers.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9301.100 0.1700
REV2.610B3.031B421.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Intl Flavors & Fragrances Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE: IFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Intl Flavors & Fragrances's (IFF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE: IFF) was reported by Barclays on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 121.00 expecting IFF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -9.30% downside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)?

A

The stock price for Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE: IFF) is $133.41 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.79 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 27, 2021.

Q

When is Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) reporting earnings?

A

Intl Flavors & Fragrances’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intl Flavors & Fragrances.

Q

What sector and industry does Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) operate in?

A

Intl Flavors & Fragrances is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.