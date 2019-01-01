|Q1 2022
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|Q4 2021
|0.930
|1.100
|0.1700
|2.610B
|3.031B
|421.000M
You can purchase shares of Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE: IFF) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Intl Flavors & Fragrances’s space includes: DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD), PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), RPM International (NYSE:RPM), Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) and Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX).
The latest price target for Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE: IFF) was reported by Barclays on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 121.00 expecting IFF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -9.30% downside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE: IFF) is $133.41 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.79 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 27, 2021.
Intl Flavors & Fragrances’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Intl Flavors & Fragrances.
Intl Flavors & Fragrances is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.