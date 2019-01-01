U.K.-based LivaNova was born of a combination between Cyberonics in the U.S. and Sorin in Italy. The medical device firm is primarily focused on cardiovascular and cardiopulmonary solutions (with surgical heart valves, heart-lung machines, and oxygenation equipment) as well as neuromodulation devices for treatment-resistant epilepsy and depression. Following the merger, LivaNova divested its cardiac rhythm management segment. LivaNova derives roughly half of its revenue from the U.S. market, another 21% from Europe, and the remainder from the rest of the world.