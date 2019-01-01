QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/327.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
67.34 - 93.89
Mkt Cap
3.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.82
Shares
53.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 2 hours ago
Benzinga - 4 hours ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Dec 3, 2021, 5:32AM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 9:10AM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 9:15AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 9:08AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 3:10PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 12:59PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 12:03PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 6:19AM
Benzinga - Aug 20, 2021, 6:00AM
Benzinga - Aug 17, 2021, 9:30AM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 5:36PM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 4:51PM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 6:08AM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 6:07AM
Benzinga - Jul 20, 2021, 11:23AM
Benzinga - Jul 20, 2021, 5:19AM
Benzinga - Jun 15, 2021, 9:02AM
Benzinga - Jun 2, 2021, 7:36AM
load more
U.K.-based LivaNova was born of a combination between Cyberonics in the U.S. and Sorin in Italy. The medical device firm is primarily focused on cardiovascular and cardiopulmonary solutions (with surgical heart valves, heart-lung machines, and oxygenation equipment) as well as neuromodulation devices for treatment-resistant epilepsy and depression. Following the merger, LivaNova divested its cardiac rhythm management segment. LivaNova derives roughly half of its revenue from the U.S. market, another 21% from Europe, and the remainder from the rest of the world.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5200.570 0.0500
REV267.200M270.100M2.900M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

LivaNova Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LivaNova (LIVN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ: LIVN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are LivaNova's (LIVN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for LivaNova.

Q

What is the target price for LivaNova (LIVN) stock?

A

The latest price target for LivaNova (NASDAQ: LIVN) was reported by UBS on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 96.00 expecting LIVN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.04% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for LivaNova (LIVN)?

A

The stock price for LivaNova (NASDAQ: LIVN) is $73.26 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does LivaNova (LIVN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for LivaNova.

Q

When is LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) reporting earnings?

A

LivaNova’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is LivaNova (LIVN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LivaNova.

Q

What sector and industry does LivaNova (LIVN) operate in?

A

LivaNova is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.