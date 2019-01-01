QQQ
Range
75.77 - 76.98
Vol / Avg.
571.1K/776.4K
Div / Yield
0.11/0.14%
52 Wk
65.6 - 88.78
Mkt Cap
37.5B
Payout Ratio
14.48
Open
75.77
P/E
100.54
EPS
0.28
Shares
490.1M
Outstanding
Alcon, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is the global eyecare leader with a diverse portfolio in ophthalmology including contact lenses, eye drops, surgical equipment, and related surgical products. Novartis purchased Alcon from Nestle in 2010 and, following nine years as a Novartis subsidiary, the company was spun-off as a public company in April 2019. The company reports five distinct segments: implantables (16% of revenue), consumables (31%), equipment (9%), contact lenses (27%), and ocular health (17%). The company is geographically diversified, with only about 40% of revenue from the U.S. market, and the firm has a strong presence in the European Union and Japan.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4900.560 0.0700
REV2.040B2.134B94.000M

Analyst Ratings

Alcon Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alcon (ALC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alcon (NYSE: ALC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alcon's (ALC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alcon.

Q

What is the target price for Alcon (ALC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Alcon (NYSE: ALC) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 92.00 expecting ALC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.37% upside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Alcon (ALC)?

A

The stock price for Alcon (NYSE: ALC) is $76.43 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alcon (ALC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alcon.

Q

When is Alcon (NYSE:ALC) reporting earnings?

A

Alcon’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Alcon (ALC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alcon.

Q

What sector and industry does Alcon (ALC) operate in?

A

Alcon is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.