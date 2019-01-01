Nexalin Technology Stock (NASDAQ:NXL), Quotes and News Summary

Nexalin Technology Stock (NASDAQ: NXL)
|Day Range1.95 - 2.95
|52 Wk Range- - -
|Open / Close2.7 / 2.25
|Float / Outstanding- / -
|Vol / Avg.3.3M / -
|Mkt Cap-
|P/E-
|50d Avg. Price-
|Div / Yield-
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float-
|EPS-
You can purchase shares of Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ: NXL) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Nexalin Technology.
There is no analysis for Nexalin Technology
The stock price for Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ: NXL) is $2.25 last updated September 16, 2022, 8:00 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Nexalin Technology.
Nexalin Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Nexalin Technology.
Nexalin Technology is in the Healthcare sector and Medical Devices industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.