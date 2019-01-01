ñol

Nexalin Technology
(NASDAQ:NXL)
$2.25
At close: Sep 16
$2.10
-0.1500[-6.67%]
After Hours: 7:27PM EDT
Nexalin Technology Stock (NASDAQ:NXL), Quotes and News Summary

Nexalin Technology Stock (NASDAQ: NXL)

Nexalin Technology Inc design and develop innovative neurostimulation products to uniquely and effectively help combat the ongoing global mental health epidemic. The company has developed an easy-to-administer medical device referred to as Generation 1 or Gen-1 that utilizes bioelectronic medical technology to treat anxiety and insomnia, without the need for drugs or psychotherapy.
Nexalin Technology Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Nexalin Technology (NXL) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ: NXL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Nexalin Technology's (NXL) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Nexalin Technology.

Q
What is the target price for Nexalin Technology (NXL) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Nexalin Technology

Q
Current Stock Price for Nexalin Technology (NXL)?
A

The stock price for Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ: NXL) is $2.25 last updated September 16, 2022, 8:00 PM UTC.

Q
Does Nexalin Technology (NXL) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nexalin Technology.

Q
When is Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) reporting earnings?
A

Nexalin Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Nexalin Technology (NXL) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Nexalin Technology.

Q
What sector and industry does Nexalin Technology (NXL) operate in?
A

Nexalin Technology is in the Healthcare sector and Medical Devices industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.