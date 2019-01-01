QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.25 - 0.27
Vol / Avg.
368.8K/815.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.25 - 2.27
Mkt Cap
22.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.27
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
86.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 6:11AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 4:09PM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 8:52AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 8:46AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 4:39PM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 4:01PM
Benzinga - Oct 13, 2021, 9:03AM
Benzinga - Sep 8, 2021, 9:06AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
CohBar Inc is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. The product portfolio of the company includes drug such as CB4209 and CB4211, SHLP-6, SHLP-2 and new MBTs, these address a broad range of age-related diseases, including obesity, fatty liver disease, Type-2 diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases. Geographically all the operation of the group is functioned through the region of United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-29
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CohBar Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CohBar (CWBR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CohBar (NASDAQ: CWBR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CohBar's (CWBR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CohBar (CWBR) stock?

A

The latest price target for CohBar (NASDAQ: CWBR) was reported by WBB Securities on August 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting CWBR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1824.56% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CohBar (CWBR)?

A

The stock price for CohBar (NASDAQ: CWBR) is $0.2598 last updated Today at 5:22:00 PM.

Q

Does CohBar (CWBR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CohBar.

Q

When is CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) reporting earnings?

A

CohBar’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is CohBar (CWBR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CohBar.

Q

What sector and industry does CohBar (CWBR) operate in?

A

CohBar is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.