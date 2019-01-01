CohBar Inc is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. The product portfolio of the company includes drug such as CB4209 and CB4211, SHLP-6, SHLP-2 and new MBTs, these address a broad range of age-related diseases, including obesity, fatty liver disease, Type-2 diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases. Geographically all the operation of the group is functioned through the region of United States.