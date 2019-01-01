QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
FutureFuel makes and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based fuel products, and specialty chemical products. The company is organized into two segments based on product type: biofuels and chemicals. The biofuel segment sells biodiesel and other petroleum products. Its fuels are made from the mix of diesel, vegetable oils, and grease feedstock. The chemicals segment sells products that are used in the production of agricultural chemicals, which include herbicides, coatings, and cleaning products, such as detergents. The company earns most of its revenue from the United States.

FutureFuel Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FutureFuel (FF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FutureFuel (NYSE: FF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FutureFuel's (FF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for FutureFuel (FF) stock?

A

The latest price target for FutureFuel (NYSE: FF) was reported by Roth Capital on March 27, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting FF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 82.71% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for FutureFuel (FF)?

A

The stock price for FutureFuel (NYSE: FF) is $7.115 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FutureFuel (FF) pay a dividend?

A

The next FutureFuel (FF) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) reporting earnings?

A

FutureFuel’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is FutureFuel (FF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FutureFuel.

Q

What sector and industry does FutureFuel (FF) operate in?

A

FutureFuel is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.