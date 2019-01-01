FutureFuel makes and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based fuel products, and specialty chemical products. The company is organized into two segments based on product type: biofuels and chemicals. The biofuel segment sells biodiesel and other petroleum products. Its fuels are made from the mix of diesel, vegetable oils, and grease feedstock. The chemicals segment sells products that are used in the production of agricultural chemicals, which include herbicides, coatings, and cleaning products, such as detergents. The company earns most of its revenue from the United States.