|FY 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
|REV
|H1 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.090
|REV
|18.405M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Guardforce AI Co (NASDAQ: GFAI) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Guardforce AI Co.
The latest price target for Guardforce AI Co (NASDAQ: GFAI) was reported by EF Hutton on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.00 expecting GFAI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 450.96% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Guardforce AI Co (NASDAQ: GFAI) is $0.363 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Guardforce AI Co.
Guardforce AI Co’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Guardforce AI Co.
Guardforce AI Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.