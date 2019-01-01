Guardforce AI Co Ltd is a provider of cash solutions and cash handling services located in Thailand. The company engages in the cash logistics business, and its services include cash-in-transit, or CIT, dedicated vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, cheque center, and cash deposit machine solutions (cash deposit management and express cash service). Its customers include local commercial banks, chain retailers, coin manufacturing mints, and government authorities.