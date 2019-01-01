QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.33 - 0.42
Vol / Avg.
2.7M/3.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.3 - 7.65
Mkt Cap
10.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.42
P/E
-
Shares
29.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 17 hours ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 10:45AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 9:29AM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 11:10AM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 9:30AM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 7:03AM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 7:13AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 7:10AM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 7:04AM
Benzinga - Nov 30, 2021, 1:31PM
Benzinga - Nov 30, 2021, 11:07AM
Benzinga - Nov 30, 2021, 7:08AM
Benzinga - Nov 19, 2021, 2:04PM
Benzinga - Nov 19, 2021, 7:07AM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 9:03AM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 1:20PM
load more
Guardforce AI Co Ltd is a provider of cash solutions and cash handling services located in Thailand. The company engages in the cash logistics business, and its services include cash-in-transit, or CIT, dedicated vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, cheque center, and cash deposit machine solutions (cash deposit management and express cash service). Its customers include local commercial banks, chain retailers, coin manufacturing mints, and government authorities.

Earnings

see more
FY 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
REV
H1 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.090
REV18.405M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Guardforce AI Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Guardforce AI Co (GFAI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Guardforce AI Co (NASDAQ: GFAI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Guardforce AI Co's (GFAI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Guardforce AI Co.

Q

What is the target price for Guardforce AI Co (GFAI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Guardforce AI Co (NASDAQ: GFAI) was reported by EF Hutton on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.00 expecting GFAI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 450.96% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Guardforce AI Co (GFAI)?

A

The stock price for Guardforce AI Co (NASDAQ: GFAI) is $0.363 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Guardforce AI Co (GFAI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Guardforce AI Co.

Q

When is Guardforce AI Co (NASDAQ:GFAI) reporting earnings?

A

Guardforce AI Co’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Guardforce AI Co (GFAI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Guardforce AI Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Guardforce AI Co (GFAI) operate in?

A

Guardforce AI Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.