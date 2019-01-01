|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.080
|-0.050
|0.0300
|REV
|104.940M
|106.120M
|1.180M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Vimeo (NASDAQ: VMEO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Vimeo’s space includes: ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL).
The latest price target for Vimeo (NASDAQ: VMEO) was reported by Wells Fargo on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting VMEO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 61.68% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Vimeo (NASDAQ: VMEO) is $12.37 last updated Today at 3:09:35 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Vimeo.
Vimeo’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Vimeo.
Vimeo is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.