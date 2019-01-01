QQQ
Range
12.34 - 12.84
Vol / Avg.
98.8K/2.6M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.2 - 58
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
12.67
P/E
-
EPS
-0.15
Shares
166.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Vimeo Inc is the all-in-one video software solution, providing the full breadth of video tools through a software-as-a-service model. The company's comprehensive and cloud-based tools empower its users to create, collaborate and communicate with video on a single, turnkey platform.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.080-0.050 0.0300
REV104.940M106.120M1.180M

Vimeo Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vimeo (VMEO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vimeo (NASDAQ: VMEO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vimeo's (VMEO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Vimeo (VMEO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Vimeo (NASDAQ: VMEO) was reported by Wells Fargo on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting VMEO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 61.68% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Vimeo (VMEO)?

A

The stock price for Vimeo (NASDAQ: VMEO) is $12.37 last updated Today at 3:09:35 PM.

Q

Does Vimeo (VMEO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vimeo.

Q

When is Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) reporting earnings?

A

Vimeo’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Vimeo (VMEO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vimeo.

Q

What sector and industry does Vimeo (VMEO) operate in?

A

Vimeo is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.