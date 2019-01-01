Atossa Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company operating in the US. It focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer, other breast conditions and COVID-19. The company's drug under development for breast cancer and other breast conditions is Endoxifen. Its two COVID-19 drugs under development are AT-H201, to improve lung function of moderate to severely ill, hospitalized COVID-19 patients by inhalation; and AT-301, a nasal spray for COVID-19 patients for at-home use.