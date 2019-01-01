|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.150
|-0.250
|-0.1000
|REV
|113.950M
|108.849M
|-5.101M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Skillz’s space includes: Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA), Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT), DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU), DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) and Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM).
The latest price target for Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) was reported by BTIG on October 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SKLZ to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) is $2.89 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Skillz.
Skillz’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Skillz.
Skillz is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.