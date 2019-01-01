QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
2.16 - 2.9
Vol / Avg.
47.4M/14.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.16 - 36.5
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.23
P/E
-
EPS
0.13
Shares
408.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 13 hours ago
Benzinga - 13 hours ago
Benzinga - 17 hours ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 8:11AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 10:18PM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 2:46PM
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 2:42PM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 4:14PM
load more
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Skillz Inc is a mobile game development company. Its platform helps developers build multi-million dollar franchises by enabling social competition in their games.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.150-0.250 -0.1000
REV113.950M108.849M-5.101M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Skillz Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Skillz (SKLZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Skillz's (SKLZ) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Skillz (SKLZ) stock?

A

The latest price target for Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) was reported by BTIG on October 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SKLZ to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Skillz (SKLZ)?

A

The stock price for Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) is $2.89 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Skillz (SKLZ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Skillz.

Q

When is Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) reporting earnings?

A

Skillz’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Skillz (SKLZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Skillz.

Q

What sector and industry does Skillz (SKLZ) operate in?

A

Skillz is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.