Range
7.63 - 7.88
Vol / Avg.
710.7K/2.8M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.25 - 22.11
Mkt Cap
3.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7.8
P/E
-
EPS
-0.25
Shares
406.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Compass Inc provides an end-to-end platform that empowers residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to clients. The platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, all custom-built for the real estate industry and enabling core brokerage services.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.310-0.430 -0.1200
REV1.610B1.612B2.000M

Compass Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Compass (COMP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Compass (NYSE: COMP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Compass's (COMP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Compass (COMP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Compass (NYSE: COMP) was reported by Needham on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting COMP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 70.16% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Compass (COMP)?

A

The stock price for Compass (NYSE: COMP) is $7.64 last updated Today at 3:50:18 PM.

Q

Does Compass (COMP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Compass.

Q

When is Compass (NYSE:COMP) reporting earnings?

A

Compass’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Compass (COMP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Compass.

Q

What sector and industry does Compass (COMP) operate in?

A

Compass is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NYSE.