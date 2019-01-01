QQQ
Range
60.13 - 63.99
Vol / Avg.
698.9K/518.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
53.97 - 132.75
Mkt Cap
1.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
63.39
P/E
3.13
EPS
4.13
Shares
29.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Fulgent Genetics Inc is a technology company that focuses on genetic testing to provide physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Genetic testing offers the possibility of early identification of a disease or a genetic predisposition to disease and enhanced disease treatment and prognosis. Fulgent's product portfolio includes Genes & Panels, Known Mutation, Genomic Testing, Hereditary Cancer, Carrier Screening, Tumor Profiling, and Sequencing Service. Its customers are categorized as Insurance; Institutional, which includes hospitals, medical institutions, laboratories, governmental bodies, municipalities, and large corporations; and Patients. The geographical segments are the United States, which generates the vast majority of the revenue; Canada; and Other Countries.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.6103.480 0.8700
REV191.100M251.671M60.571M

Analyst Ratings

Fulgent Genetics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fulgent Genetics's (FLGT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT) was reported by Oppenheimer on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 125.00 expecting FLGT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 107.88% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)?

A

The stock price for Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT) is $60.13 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fulgent Genetics.

Q

When is Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) reporting earnings?

A

Fulgent Genetics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fulgent Genetics.

Q

What sector and industry does Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) operate in?

A

Fulgent Genetics is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.