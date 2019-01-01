Fulgent Genetics Inc is a technology company that focuses on genetic testing to provide physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Genetic testing offers the possibility of early identification of a disease or a genetic predisposition to disease and enhanced disease treatment and prognosis. Fulgent's product portfolio includes Genes & Panels, Known Mutation, Genomic Testing, Hereditary Cancer, Carrier Screening, Tumor Profiling, and Sequencing Service. Its customers are categorized as Insurance; Institutional, which includes hospitals, medical institutions, laboratories, governmental bodies, municipalities, and large corporations; and Patients. The geographical segments are the United States, which generates the vast majority of the revenue; Canada; and Other Countries.