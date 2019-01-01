|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.610
|3.480
|0.8700
|REV
|191.100M
|251.671M
|60.571M
You can purchase shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Fulgent Genetics’s space includes: CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Chemed (NYSE:CHE), Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY), LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) and Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI).
The latest price target for Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT) was reported by Oppenheimer on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 125.00 expecting FLGT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 107.88% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT) is $60.13 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Fulgent Genetics.
Fulgent Genetics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Fulgent Genetics.
Fulgent Genetics is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.