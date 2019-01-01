QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
3.19 - 3.39
Vol / Avg.
496.6K/344.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.33 - 22.12
Mkt Cap
175M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.22
P/E
-
EPS
-0.87
Shares
54M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 9:13AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 8:28AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 7:32AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 7:08AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 7:07AM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 7:14AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 7:34AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 7:20AM
Benzinga - Jul 19, 2021, 7:07AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Passage Bio Inc is a genetic medicines company. The company is focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic CNS disorders. It has pipeline products such as GM1 Gangliosidosis, Frontotemporal dementia, and Krabbe Disease.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Passage Bio Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Passage Bio (PASG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ: PASG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Passage Bio's (PASG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Passage Bio (PASG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Passage Bio (NASDAQ: PASG) was reported by Goldman Sachs on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting PASG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 85.19% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Passage Bio (PASG)?

A

The stock price for Passage Bio (NASDAQ: PASG) is $3.24 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Passage Bio (PASG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Passage Bio.

Q

When is Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) reporting earnings?

A

Passage Bio’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Passage Bio (PASG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Passage Bio.

Q

What sector and industry does Passage Bio (PASG) operate in?

A

Passage Bio is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.