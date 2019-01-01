|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ: PASG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Passage Bio’s space includes: Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO), Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX), Gelesis Holdings (NYSE:GLS), Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) and Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA).
The latest price target for Passage Bio (NASDAQ: PASG) was reported by Goldman Sachs on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting PASG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 85.19% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Passage Bio (NASDAQ: PASG) is $3.24 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Passage Bio.
Passage Bio’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Passage Bio.
Passage Bio is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.