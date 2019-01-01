|Date
The latest price target for Invesco Value Municipal (NYSE: IIM) was reported by JP Morgan on March 4, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 46.00 expecting IIM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 211.65% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Invesco Value Municipal (NYSE: IIM) is $14.76 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.
Invesco Value Municipal does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Invesco Value Municipal.
Invesco Value Municipal is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.