Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with current income which is exempt from federal income tax. It seeks to achieve the investment objective by investing primarily in municipal securities. The municipal securities include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.

Invesco Value Municipal Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Invesco Value Municipal (IIM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Invesco Value Municipal (NYSE: IIM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Invesco Value Municipal's (IIM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Invesco Value Municipal.

Q

What is the target price for Invesco Value Municipal (IIM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Invesco Value Municipal (NYSE: IIM) was reported by JP Morgan on March 4, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 46.00 expecting IIM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 211.65% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Invesco Value Municipal (IIM)?

A

The stock price for Invesco Value Municipal (NYSE: IIM) is $14.76 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Invesco Value Municipal (IIM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Invesco Value Municipal (NYSE:IIM) reporting earnings?

A

Invesco Value Municipal does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Invesco Value Municipal (IIM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Invesco Value Municipal.

Q

What sector and industry does Invesco Value Municipal (IIM) operate in?

A

Invesco Value Municipal is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.