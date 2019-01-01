QQQ
Range
11.73 - 12.06
Vol / Avg.
977.8K/882.8K
Div / Yield
0.58/4.82%
52 Wk
10.67 - 16.85
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
490
Open
11.88
P/E
120.4
EPS
0.08
Shares
112.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Steelcase Inc is a furniture company primarily based in the United States and has operations in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Steelcase markets its products primarily through a network of independent and company-owned dealers. The company operates through the Americas segment, the EMEA segment and the Other category. The Americas segment offers architecture, furniture and technology products is marketed to corporate, government, healthcare, education and retail customers, EMEA segment provides furniture systems, storage and seating solutions.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-22
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0900.080 -0.0100
REV767.620M738.200M-29.420M

Steelcase Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Steelcase (SCS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Steelcase (NYSE: SCS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Steelcase's (SCS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Steelcase (SCS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Steelcase (NYSE: SCS) was reported by Benchmark on May 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting SCS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 41.20% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Steelcase (SCS)?

A

The stock price for Steelcase (NYSE: SCS) is $12.04 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Steelcase (SCS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 23, 2021.

Q

When is Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) reporting earnings?

A

Steelcase’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 22, 2022.

Q

Is Steelcase (SCS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Steelcase.

Q

What sector and industry does Steelcase (SCS) operate in?

A

Steelcase is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.