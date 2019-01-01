|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-22
|REV
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.090
|0.080
|-0.0100
|REV
|767.620M
|738.200M
|-29.420M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Steelcase (NYSE: SCS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Steelcase’s space includes: Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL), HNI (NYSE:HNI), MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN), Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) and Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ:VIRC).
The latest price target for Steelcase (NYSE: SCS) was reported by Benchmark on May 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting SCS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 41.20% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Steelcase (NYSE: SCS) is $12.04 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 23, 2021.
Steelcase’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 22, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Steelcase.
Steelcase is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.