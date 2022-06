Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

On Tuesday, 951 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Interesting Highlights From Today's 52-Week Lows:

Microsoft MSFT was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

On Tuesday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:

Microsoft MSFT shares set a new yearly low of $241.52 this morning. The stock was up 0.08% on the session.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.02 on Tuesday. The stock was down 7.47% for the day. AN2 Therapeutics ANTX stock hit a yearly low of $7.43. The stock was up 4.81% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $7.43. The stock was up 4.81% for the day. Personalis PSNL stock set a new 52-week low of $3.26 on Tuesday, moving down 8.44%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.26 on Tuesday, moving down 8.44%. Vera Bradley VRA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $4.65 and moving down 4.22%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $4.65 and moving down 4.22%. Macrogenics MGNX shares set a new yearly low of $2.37 this morning. The stock was down 1.43% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.37 this morning. The stock was down 1.43% on the session. BrandywineGLOBAL BWG shares hit a yearly low of $8.58. The stock was down 0.66% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.58. The stock was down 0.66% on the session. Oak Valley OVLY shares set a new yearly low of $16.73 this morning. The stock was up 2.74% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $16.73 this morning. The stock was up 2.74% on the session. Nanobiotix NBTX shares set a new yearly low of $4.05 this morning. The stock was down 2.41% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.05 this morning. The stock was down 2.41% on the session. Grupo Supervielle SUPV stock set a new 52-week low of $1.47 on Tuesday, moving 0.0% (flat).

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.47 on Tuesday, moving 0.0% (flat). DermTech DMTK shares set a new yearly low of $4.48 this morning. The stock was down 3.17% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.48 this morning. The stock was down 3.17% on the session. Compugen CGEN shares set a new yearly low of $1.54 this morning. The stock was down 2.78% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.54 this morning. The stock was down 2.78% on the session. Rapid Micro Biosystems RPID stock hit $3.04 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.8%.

stock hit $3.04 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.8%. Zepp Health ZEPP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.95 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.0%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.95 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.0%. Innodata INOD shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.50 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.26%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.50 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.26%. Meihua International MHUA stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $5.07. Shares traded down 6.38%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $5.07. Shares traded down 6.38%. Zenvia ZENV stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.90. Shares traded down 0.68%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.90. Shares traded down 0.68%. Omeros OMER stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.92 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.46%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.92 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.46%. Cherry Hill Mortgage CHMI stock set a new 52-week low of $6.16 on Tuesday, moving up 1.11%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.16 on Tuesday, moving up 1.11%. Chimerix CMRX shares fell to $1.38 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.17%.

shares fell to $1.38 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.17%. Lument Finance Trust LFT stock set a new 52-week low of $2.30 on Tuesday, moving down 0.86%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.30 on Tuesday, moving down 0.86%. Wejo Gr WEJO shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.25 on Tuesday morning, moving down 8.7%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.25 on Tuesday morning, moving down 8.7%. Innovative Solutions ISSC stock hit $5.77 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.88%.

stock hit $5.77 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.88%. Pcm Fund PCM stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $9.76. Shares traded up 0.05%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $9.76. Shares traded up 0.05%. Boxed BOXD shares made a new 52-week low of $1.42 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.85% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.42 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.85% for the day. MFS Government Markets MGF stock hit $3.44 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.72%.

stock hit $3.44 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.72%. First Eagle Alternative FCRD stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.62. The stock was down 6.08% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.62. The stock was down 6.08% on the session. CB Financial Services CBFV shares moved down 0.95% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $20.92, drifting down 0.95%.

shares moved down 0.95% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $20.92, drifting down 0.95%. Allspring Utilities ERH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $11.49 and moving down 0.42%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $11.49 and moving down 0.42%. Provident Financial Hldgs PROV shares fell to $14.11 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.33%.

shares fell to $14.11 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.33%. Kaleyra KLR stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.23. The stock was up 0.43% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.23. The stock was up 0.43% on the session. Nuvve Holding NVVE stock drifted down 3.4% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.33.

stock drifted down 3.4% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.33. Pixelworks PXLW stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.84. Shares traded down 2.1%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.84. Shares traded down 2.1%. Virtus Global VGI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.22 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.12%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.22 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.12%. Rekor Systems REKR stock drifted down 0.75% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.94.

stock drifted down 0.75% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.94. AstroNova ALOT shares set a new 52-week low of $11.66. The stock traded down 2.42%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $11.66. The stock traded down 2.42%. La Jolla Pharmaceutical LJPC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.37 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.54%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.37 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.54%. Gabelli Global Utility GLU shares fell to $16.07 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.45%.

shares fell to $16.07 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.45%. SOS SOS shares set a new 52-week low of $0.30. The stock traded down 1.71%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.30. The stock traded down 1.71%. Mesa Air Group MESA stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.37. The stock was down 1.23% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.37. The stock was down 1.23% on the session. UpHealth UPH shares moved down 1.16% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.58, drifting down 1.16%.

shares moved down 1.16% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.58, drifting down 1.16%. PDS Biotechnology PDSB stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.91 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.97%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.91 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.97%. Surface Oncology SURF shares fell to $1.54 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.97%.

shares fell to $1.54 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.97%. Codex DNA DNAY stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.75. Shares traded down 3.74%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.75. Shares traded down 3.74%. Stone Harbor Emerging EDF shares were down 1.35% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.77.

shares were down 1.35% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.77. PAVmed PAVM stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.88. Shares traded down 4.35%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.88. Shares traded down 4.35%. GreenPower Motor Co GP shares set a new yearly low of $3.33 this morning. The stock was down 3.43% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.33 this morning. The stock was down 3.43% on the session. Orbital Energy Group OEG shares set a new 52-week low of $0.75. The stock traded down 2.01%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.75. The stock traded down 2.01%. Palatin Technologies PTN shares made a new 52-week low of $0.26 on Tuesday. The stock was down 6.71% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.26 on Tuesday. The stock was down 6.71% for the day. Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPA stock hit $0.85 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.91%.

stock hit $0.85 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.91%. Ampco-Pittsburgh AP shares were down 5.27% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.06.

shares were down 5.27% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.06. Sharps Compliance SMED stock drifted down 0.3% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.22.

stock drifted down 0.3% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.22. Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.20 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.9%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.20 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.9%. Natural Health Trends NHTC stock hit $5.42 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.35%.

stock hit $5.42 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.35%. Neuberger Berman CA Muni NBW stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.95. The stock was down 0.27% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.95. The stock was down 0.27% on the session. Shapeways Hldgs SHPW shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.19 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.05%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.19 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.05%. SCYNEXIS SCYX stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.70. Shares traded up 1.13%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.70. Shares traded up 1.13%. Zedge ZDGE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.87 and moving down 18.12%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.87 and moving down 18.12%. Horizon Global HZN stock set a new 52-week low of $1.93 on Tuesday, moving down 4.38%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.93 on Tuesday, moving down 4.38%. Aware AWRE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.29 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.67%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.29 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.67%. Kirkland's KIRK shares set a new yearly low of $3.91 this morning. The stock was down 2.58% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.91 this morning. The stock was down 2.58% on the session. Comstock LODE stock drifted down 1.8% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.70.

stock drifted down 1.8% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.70. Orgenesis ORGS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.95 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.4%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.95 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.4%. Ballantyne Strong BTN stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.44.

stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.44. Valens Co VLNS shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.61 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.31%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.61 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.31%. Lightbridge LTBR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.38 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.28%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.38 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.28%. Oncolytics Biotech ONCY shares moved down 10.99% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.80, drifting down 10.99%.

shares moved down 10.99% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.80, drifting down 10.99%. Boxlight BOXL stock set a new 52-week low of $0.65 on Tuesday, moving up 0.75%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.65 on Tuesday, moving up 0.75%. Corvus Pharmaceuticals CRVS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.93 and moving up 0.4%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.93 and moving up 0.4%. Medicenna Therapeutics MDNA stock set a new 52-week low of $0.77 on Tuesday, moving down 4.1%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.77 on Tuesday, moving down 4.1%. Green Giant GGE stock drifted down 13.82% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.04.

stock drifted down 13.82% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.04. Blackrock Enhanced Gov EGF shares hit a yearly low of $10.23. The stock was down 1.61% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.23. The stock was down 1.61% on the session. Trinity Place Hldgs TPHS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.09 and moving up 1.8%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.09 and moving up 1.8%. BioVie BIVI shares made a new 52-week low of $1.62 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.92% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.62 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.92% for the day. Digital Ally DGLY shares made a new 52-week low of $0.81 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.82% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.81 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.82% for the day. Redhill Biopharma RDHL stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.73. The stock was down 7.18% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.73. The stock was down 7.18% on the session. Larimar Therapeutics LRMR shares fell to $2.21 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.8%.

shares fell to $2.21 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.8%. Ocean Power Technologies OPTT stock hit $0.70 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.14%.

stock hit $0.70 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.14%. Mfs Intermediate High Inc CIF stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.97. Shares traded down 0.03%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.97. Shares traded down 0.03%. Integrated Media Tech IMTE shares made a new 52-week low of $2.32 on Tuesday. The stock was up 4.0% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.32 on Tuesday. The stock was up 4.0% for the day. Presidio Property Trust SQFT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.94 and moving down 1.81%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.94 and moving down 1.81%. Elevation Oncology ELEV shares fell to $1.43 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.31%.

shares fell to $1.43 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.31%. Digihost Technology DGHI shares hit a yearly low of $1.21. The stock was down 3.94% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.21. The stock was down 3.94% on the session. Spero Therapeutics SPRO shares set a new yearly low of $0.97 this morning. The stock was down 2.89% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.97 this morning. The stock was down 2.89% on the session. Blue Water Vaccines BWV stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.63. Shares traded down 5.36%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.63. Shares traded down 5.36%. Delcath Systems DCTH shares were down 0.78% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.74.

shares were down 0.78% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.74. Wireless Telecom Group WTT shares fell to $1.27 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.51%.

shares fell to $1.27 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.51%. WaveDancer WAVD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.61 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.37%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.61 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.37%. NeuBase Therapeutics NBSE shares set a new 52-week low of $0.88. The stock traded down 8.45%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.88. The stock traded down 8.45%. T2 Biosystems TTOO stock drifted down 8.82% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.15.

stock drifted down 8.82% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.15. TRACON Pharma TCON shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.27 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.52%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.27 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.52%. Edesa Biotech EDSA stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.67. Shares traded down 1.75%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.67. Shares traded down 1.75%. Ostin Technology Group OST stock hit a yearly low of $1.66. The stock was down 2.3% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.66. The stock was down 2.3% for the day. Sidus Space SIDU shares set a new yearly low of $1.26 this morning. The stock was down 4.96% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.26 this morning. The stock was down 4.96% on the session. DatChat DATS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.09 and moving up 1.77%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.09 and moving up 1.77%. Tenon Medical TNON shares moved down 2.93% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.95, drifting down 2.93%.

shares moved down 2.93% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.95, drifting down 2.93%. Greenpro Capital GRNQ shares set a new 52-week low of $0.28. The stock traded down 0.98%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.28. The stock traded down 0.98%. Smart Powerr CREG shares set a new yearly low of $3.05 this morning. The stock was down 6.34% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.05 this morning. The stock was down 6.34% on the session. Akanda AKAN shares set a new 52-week low of $0.72. The stock traded down 1.91%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.72. The stock traded down 1.91%. Tempest Therapeutics TPST stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.10. The stock was down 6.64% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.10. The stock was down 6.64% on the session. WidePoint WYY stock hit a yearly low of $2.31. The stock was down 3.57% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.31. The stock was down 3.57% for the day. SeaChange International SEAC shares were down 38.65% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.38.

shares were down 38.65% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.38. Expion360 XPON shares hit a yearly low of $2.83. The stock was up 0.52% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.83. The stock was up 0.52% on the session. HyreCar HYRE shares fell to $0.78 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.7%.

shares fell to $0.78 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.7%. Organovo Holdings ONVO shares made a new 52-week low of $1.94 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.71% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.94 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.71% for the day. Aptevo Therapeutics APVO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.32 and moving down 4.84%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.32 and moving down 4.84%. Medigus MDGS shares set a new 52-week low of $0.68. The stock traded down 5.53%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.68. The stock traded down 5.53%. Taoping TAOP stock hit $1.03 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.83%.

stock hit $1.03 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.83%. Medalist Diversified REIT MDRR stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.87. Shares traded up 2.98%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.87. Shares traded up 2.98%. Sonic Foundry SOFO stock hit a yearly low of $1.37. The stock was up 0.69% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.37. The stock was up 0.69% for the day. Firsthand Tech Value Fund SVVC shares made a new 52-week low of $2.20 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.22% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.20 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.22% for the day. Locafy LCFY stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.74. The stock was down 2.56% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.74. The stock was down 2.56% on the session. Biophytis BPTS shares made a new 52-week low of $0.95 on Tuesday. The stock was down 9.52% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.95 on Tuesday. The stock was down 9.52% for the day. OLB Gr OLB stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.89. Shares traded down 3.72%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.89. Shares traded down 3.72%. FG Finl Gr FGF shares set a new yearly low of $1.97 this morning. The stock was down 16.49% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.97 this morning. The stock was down 16.49% on the session. Rail Vision RVSN shares moved up 0.68% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.79, drifting up 0.68%.

shares moved up 0.68% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.79, drifting up 0.68%. Galmed Pharmaceuticals GLMD shares hit a yearly low of $0.47. The stock was up 4.17% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.47. The stock was up 4.17% on the session. INVO Bioscience INVO shares made a new 52-week low of $0.85 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.0% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.85 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.0% for the day. Altamira Therapeutics CYTO shares fell to $0.51 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.24%.

shares fell to $0.51 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.24%. Benitec Biopharma BNTC shares were up 4.6% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.83.

shares were up 4.6% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.83. Motorsport Games MSGM stock hit a yearly low of $0.55. The stock was down 1.53% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.55. The stock was down 1.53% for the day. AutoWeb AUTO stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.40. Shares traded down 3.72%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.40. Shares traded down 3.72%. Saverone 2014 SVRE stock drifted down 9.05% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.10.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news. And if you want to be among the first to know about the 52-week highs and lows for the day, check out Benzinga Pro. Users receive a daily alert listing stocks trading near 52-week highs and lows each morning. Click here to learn more.