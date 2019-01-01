QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Lument Finance Trust Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in investment, financing, and management of a portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments. It invests in transitional floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed-rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

Lument Finance Trust Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lument Finance Trust (LFT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lument Finance Trust (NYSE: LFT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lument Finance Trust's (LFT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Lument Finance Trust (LFT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lument Finance Trust (NYSE: LFT) was reported by Piper Sandler on December 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.50 expecting LFT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.99% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lument Finance Trust (LFT)?

A

The stock price for Lument Finance Trust (NYSE: LFT) is $3.0823 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:53:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lument Finance Trust (LFT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) reporting earnings?

A

Lument Finance Trust’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Lument Finance Trust (LFT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lument Finance Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does Lument Finance Trust (LFT) operate in?

A

Lument Finance Trust is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.