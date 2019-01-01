|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-14
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Lument Finance Trust (NYSE: LFT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Lument Finance Trust’s space includes: NexPoint Real Estate (NYSE:NREF), Arlington Asset Inv (NYSE:AAIC), Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE:WMC), Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) and Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX).
The latest price target for Lument Finance Trust (NYSE: LFT) was reported by Piper Sandler on December 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.50 expecting LFT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.99% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Lument Finance Trust (NYSE: LFT) is $3.0823 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:53:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.
Lument Finance Trust’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Lument Finance Trust.
Lument Finance Trust is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.