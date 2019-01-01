Aptevo Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing novel immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of different forms of cancer. The company develops its drug candidates using its ADAPTIR platform. The products under its pipeline are APVO436, which targets CD123 and CD3 and redirects T-cell cytotoxicity to the tumor; ALG.APV-527, for the treatment of a broad spectrum of cancers over-expressing the 5T4 tumor antigen, including mesothelioma, non-small-cell-lung, head & neck, pancreatic, renal, ovarian, and bladder cancers; and APVO603.