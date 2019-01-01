QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.3M
Div / Yield
0.14/0.57%
52 Wk
17.29 - 32.81
Mkt Cap
2.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
12.22
EPS
0.68
Shares
89.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Bloomin Brands Inc operates as a casual dining restaurant company. Its brand includes Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar. The company owns and operates its restaurants, and the remainder is franchised. It derives revenue mainly from the United States, but the company has a presence in Brazil and South Korea with company-owned Outbacks and Carrabbas. In addition, it also has exposure to several countries, predominantly in Asia, principally through franchising.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5200.600 0.0800
REV1.040B1.047B7.000M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bloomin Brands Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bloomin Brands (BLMN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bloomin Brands's (BLMN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Bloomin Brands (BLMN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting BLMN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.52% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Bloomin Brands (BLMN)?

A

The stock price for Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN) is $24.43 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bloomin Brands (BLMN) pay a dividend?

A

The next Bloomin Brands (BLMN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-01.

Q

When is Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) reporting earnings?

A

Bloomin Brands’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Bloomin Brands (BLMN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bloomin Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does Bloomin Brands (BLMN) operate in?

A

Bloomin Brands is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.