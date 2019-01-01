QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
73.28 - 74.68
Vol / Avg.
117.8K/430.4K
Div / Yield
1.12/1.50%
52 Wk
73.84 - 96.05
Mkt Cap
4.6B
Payout Ratio
24.94
Open
73.78
P/E
16.6
EPS
0.86
Shares
61.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 6:40AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 6:38AM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 6:39AM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 6:38AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 6:39AM
Benzinga - Sep 28, 2021, 4:32PM
Benzinga - Sep 17, 2021, 6:30AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 6:39AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 6:38AM
Benzinga - Jul 20, 2021, 3:12PM
Benzinga - Jul 20, 2021, 9:14AM
Benzinga - Jun 28, 2021, 11:27AM
Benzinga - Jun 28, 2021, 11:10AM
Benzinga - Jun 28, 2021, 10:50AM
Benzinga - Jun 28, 2021, 9:30AM
Benzinga - Jun 28, 2021, 9:28AM
Benzinga - Jun 28, 2021, 7:23AM
Benzinga - May 7, 2021, 8:22AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Maximus Inc is an operator of government health and human services programs in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Saudi Arabia. The company offers business solutions to improve the cost-effectiveness, efficiency, and quality of government-sponsored benefit programs, such as Medicaid, Medicare, Health Insurance BC, and child support programmes. Most of its revenue is derived from long-term contractual arrangements with governments around the world. The largest segment by revenue, health services, provides customer center operations and support services, health insurance enrollment services, and health plan oversight services.

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7701.120 0.3500
REV1.090B1.151B61.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Maximus Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Maximus (MMS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Maximus (NYSE: MMS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Maximus's (MMS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Maximus (MMS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Maximus (NYSE: MMS) was reported by Raymond James on June 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 105.00 expecting MMS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 41.21% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Maximus (MMS)?

A

The stock price for Maximus (NYSE: MMS) is $74.355 last updated Today at 4:38:09 PM.

Q

Does Maximus (MMS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Maximus (NYSE:MMS) reporting earnings?

A

Maximus’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Maximus (MMS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Maximus.

Q

What sector and industry does Maximus (MMS) operate in?

A

Maximus is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.