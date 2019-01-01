|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.050
|REV
|246.780M
|259.145M
|12.365M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE: KRC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Kilroy Realty’s space includes: Easterly Government Props (NYSE:DEA), CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT), JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS), Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) and City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO).
The latest price target for Kilroy Realty (NYSE: KRC) was reported by Mizuho on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 77.00 expecting KRC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.38% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Kilroy Realty (NYSE: KRC) is $68.52 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Kilroy Realty (KRC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-30.
Kilroy Realty’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Kilroy Realty.
Kilroy Realty is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.