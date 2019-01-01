QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/709.8K
Div / Yield
2.08/3.04%
52 Wk
60.05 - 74.05
Mkt Cap
8B
Payout Ratio
38.06
Open
-
P/E
12.78
EPS
0.41
Shares
116.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Kilroy Realty is a premier owner and landlord of approximately 13 million square feet of office space across Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area, and greater Seattle. The company operates as a real estate investment trust.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.050
REV246.780M259.145M12.365M

Analyst Ratings

Kilroy Realty Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kilroy Realty (KRC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE: KRC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kilroy Realty's (KRC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Kilroy Realty (KRC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Kilroy Realty (NYSE: KRC) was reported by Mizuho on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 77.00 expecting KRC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.38% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Kilroy Realty (KRC)?

A

The stock price for Kilroy Realty (NYSE: KRC) is $68.52 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kilroy Realty (KRC) pay a dividend?

A

The next Kilroy Realty (KRC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-30.

Q

When is Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) reporting earnings?

A

Kilroy Realty’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Kilroy Realty (KRC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kilroy Realty.

Q

What sector and industry does Kilroy Realty (KRC) operate in?

A

Kilroy Realty is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.