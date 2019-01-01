|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ: NVVE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Nuvve Holding’s space includes: Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR), American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC), Energous (NASDAQ:WATT), Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) and Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX).
The latest price target for Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ: NVVE) was reported by Chardan Capital on December 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting NVVE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 253.98% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ: NVVE) is $6.78 last updated Today at 8:31:41 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Nuvve Holding.
Nuvve Holding’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Nuvve Holding.
Nuvve Holding is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.