Orgenesis Inc is a part of the healthcare sector. It is a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on developing trans-differentiation technologies for diabetes and vertically integrating manufacturing that can optimize its abilities to scale-up its technologies for clinical trials and eventual commercialization. The group operates in two segments namely CDMO and POC. The company is also engaged in applying its disciplined execution to emerging technologies of other cell therapy markets in such areas as cell-based cancer immunotherapies and neurodegenerative diseases.