QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/437.9K
Div / Yield
1.32/6.01%
52 Wk
21.19 - 28.66
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
72.13
Open
-
P/E
12.01
EPS
0.28
Shares
65.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 4:24PM
Benzinga - Dec 27, 2021, 8:12AM
Benzinga - Nov 26, 2021, 6:59AM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 6:01AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 5:26PM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 11:59AM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 8:56AM
Benzinga - Jul 30, 2021, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 5:03PM
Benzinga - Apr 26, 2021, 4:20PM
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States, and owns more than 250 properties. The company's investment portfolio includes primarily industrial lands in Hawaii and approximately 11.7 million square feet of industrial and logistics properties in 24 other states.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.490
REV56.120M56.496M376.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Industrial Logistics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Industrial Logistics (ILPT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Industrial Logistics (NASDAQ: ILPT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Industrial Logistics's (ILPT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Industrial Logistics (ILPT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Industrial Logistics (NASDAQ: ILPT) was reported by RBC Capital on November 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting ILPT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.74% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Industrial Logistics (ILPT)?

A

The stock price for Industrial Logistics (NASDAQ: ILPT) is $21.98 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Industrial Logistics (ILPT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 17, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 21, 2022.

Q

When is Industrial Logistics (NASDAQ:ILPT) reporting earnings?

A

Industrial Logistics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is Industrial Logistics (ILPT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Industrial Logistics.

Q

What sector and industry does Industrial Logistics (ILPT) operate in?

A

Industrial Logistics is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.