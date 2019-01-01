QQQ
BrandywineGLOBAL - Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary investment objective is to provide current income. The secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in global fixed-income securities.

BrandywineGLOBAL Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BrandywineGLOBAL (BWG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BrandywineGLOBAL (NYSE: BWG) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are BrandywineGLOBAL's (BWG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BrandywineGLOBAL.

Q

What is the target price for BrandywineGLOBAL (BWG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BrandywineGLOBAL

Q

Current Stock Price for BrandywineGLOBAL (BWG)?

A

The stock price for BrandywineGLOBAL (NYSE: BWG) is $10.6286 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:58:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BrandywineGLOBAL (BWG) pay a dividend?

A

The next BrandywineGLOBAL (BWG) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-23.

Q

When is BrandywineGLOBAL (NYSE:BWG) reporting earnings?

A

BrandywineGLOBAL does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BrandywineGLOBAL (BWG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BrandywineGLOBAL.

Q

What sector and industry does BrandywineGLOBAL (BWG) operate in?

A

BrandywineGLOBAL is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.