Range
6.55 - 6.75
Vol / Avg.
303.3K/340.8K
Div / Yield
1.01/15.19%
52 Wk
6.55 - 10.2
Mkt Cap
355.8M
Payout Ratio
25.26
Open
6.7
P/E
2.33
EPS
0
Shares
53.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - May 21, 2021, 11:39AM
Benzinga - Apr 12, 2021, 12:03PM
Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc is the United States based diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company portfolio of investments consists of different industries such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, healthcare, industrial, information technology and others.

Liberty All Star Growth Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Liberty All Star Growth (ASG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Liberty All Star Growth (NYSE: ASG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Liberty All Star Growth's (ASG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Liberty All Star Growth.

Q

What is the target price for Liberty All Star Growth (ASG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Liberty All Star Growth

Q

Current Stock Price for Liberty All Star Growth (ASG)?

A

The stock price for Liberty All Star Growth (NYSE: ASG) is $6.635 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Liberty All Star Growth (ASG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 20, 2022.

Q

When is Liberty All Star Growth (NYSE:ASG) reporting earnings?

A

Liberty All Star Growth does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Liberty All Star Growth (ASG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Liberty All Star Growth.

Q

What sector and industry does Liberty All Star Growth (ASG) operate in?

A

Liberty All Star Growth is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.