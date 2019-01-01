QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/26.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.69 - 2.98
Mkt Cap
66.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
36.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 9:41AM
Benzinga - Jul 26, 2021, 3:01PM
Trinity Place Holdings Inc is a real estate holding, investment, and asset management company. It is primarily engaged into own, invest in, manage, develop or redevelop real estate assets and real estate related securities. It also controls a range of intellectual property assets focused on the consumer sector, including its online marketplace at FilenesBasement.com, its rights to the Stanley Blacker brand, and the intellectual property associated with the Running of the Brides event.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Trinity Place Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Trinity Place Hldgs (TPHS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Trinity Place Hldgs (AMEX: TPHS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Trinity Place Hldgs's (TPHS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Trinity Place Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Trinity Place Hldgs (TPHS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Trinity Place Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Trinity Place Hldgs (TPHS)?

A

The stock price for Trinity Place Hldgs (AMEX: TPHS) is $1.815 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:13:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Trinity Place Hldgs (TPHS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Trinity Place Hldgs.

Q

When is Trinity Place Hldgs (AMEX:TPHS) reporting earnings?

A

Trinity Place Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Trinity Place Hldgs (TPHS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Trinity Place Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Trinity Place Hldgs (TPHS) operate in?

A

Trinity Place Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.