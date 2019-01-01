QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/649.3K
Div / Yield
3.32/1.84%
52 Wk
138.11 - 211.79
Mkt Cap
20.9B
Payout Ratio
98.81
Open
-
P/E
53.7
EPS
0.11
Shares
116M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 4:11PM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 7:18AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 4:29PM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 4:06PM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 11:55AM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 4:58PM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 4:56PM
Benzinga - Sep 1, 2021, 9:29AM
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 7:10AM
Benzinga - Jul 26, 2021, 4:49PM
Benzinga - Jun 14, 2021, 4:12PM
Benzinga - Jun 4, 2021, 9:29AM
Benzinga - Jun 4, 2021, 6:46AM
Benzinga - May 25, 2021, 8:08AM
load more
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Sun Communities Inc is a real estate investment trust that acquires, operates, and develops manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States. The vast majority of the company's real estate portfolio is comprised of manufactured housing communities in terms of the total number of properties. Sun Communities divides its assets geographically into Midwestern, Southern, Southeastern, and Other segments. The markets of Michigan and Florida, cumulatively, account for most of the firm's holdings. The company derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental revenue from leasing its properties to tenants through annual leases. Many of Sun Communities' sites offer amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, spas, and exercise rooms.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.310
REV489.110M542.433M53.323M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sun Communities Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sun Communities (SUI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sun Communities (NYSE: SUI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sun Communities's (SUI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sun Communities (SUI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sun Communities (NYSE: SUI) was reported by RBC Capital on November 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 227.00 expecting SUI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.81% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sun Communities (SUI)?

A

The stock price for Sun Communities (NYSE: SUI) is $180.43 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sun Communities (SUI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.83 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) reporting earnings?

A

Sun Communities’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is Sun Communities (SUI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sun Communities.

Q

What sector and industry does Sun Communities (SUI) operate in?

A

Sun Communities is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.