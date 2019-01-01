QQQ
Range
1.31 - 1.48
Vol / Avg.
4.1M/6M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.3 - 4.68
Mkt Cap
460M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.34
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
310.8M
Outstanding
OrganiGram Holdings Inc is a Canada licensed producer of cannabis products. The company focuses on producing indoor-growth cannabis for patients and adult recreational consumers, as well as developing overseas business partnerships. It operates in a single segment that is the production and sale of cannabis. The company's brand portfolio includes Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer.

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-12
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.020-0.003 0.0170
REV23.950M24.184M234.000K

OrganiGram Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OrganiGram Holdings (OGI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are OrganiGram Holdings's (OGI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for OrganiGram Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for OrganiGram Holdings (OGI) stock?

A

The latest price target for OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) was reported by CIBC on May 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting OGI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)?

A

The stock price for OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) is $1.48 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does OrganiGram Holdings (OGI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for OrganiGram Holdings.

Q

When is OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) reporting earnings?

A

OrganiGram Holdings’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 12, 2022.

Q

Is OrganiGram Holdings (OGI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OrganiGram Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does OrganiGram Holdings (OGI) operate in?

A

OrganiGram Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.