|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-12
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.020
|-0.003
|0.0170
|REV
|23.950M
|24.184M
|234.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for OrganiGram Holdings.
The latest price target for OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) was reported by CIBC on May 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting OGI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) is $1.48 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for OrganiGram Holdings.
OrganiGram Holdings’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for OrganiGram Holdings.
OrganiGram Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.