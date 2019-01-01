|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.440
|-0.280
|-0.7200
|REV
|145.200M
|49.480M
|-95.720M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE: PMT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in PennyMac Mortgage’s space includes: ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR), Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC), Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG), Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) and Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR).
The latest price target for PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE: PMT) was reported by JonesTrading on January 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.50 expecting PMT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.20% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE: PMT) is $15.625 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.
PennyMac Mortgage’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for PennyMac Mortgage.
PennyMac Mortgage is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.