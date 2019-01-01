QQQ
Range
14.73 - 15.69
Vol / Avg.
1.3M/1.1M
Div / Yield
1.88/12.34%
52 Wk
15.24 - 21.53
Mkt Cap
1.5B
Payout Ratio
723.08
Open
14.94
P/E
58.62
EPS
-0.28
Shares
94.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The company's operations include activities such as production and servicing of financial securities based on residential loans and pooling and reselling of high-credit-quality mortgages. The company operates through four segments: correspondent production, credit-sensitive strategies, interest-rate-sensitive strategies, and corporate activities. The correspondent production segment, which generates income via purchasing, pooling, and reselling of loans or mortgage-backed securities accounts for roughly half of the company's income.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.440-0.280 -0.7200
REV145.200M49.480M-95.720M

PennyMac Mortgage Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PennyMac Mortgage (PMT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE: PMT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PennyMac Mortgage's (PMT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for PennyMac Mortgage (PMT) stock?

A

The latest price target for PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE: PMT) was reported by JonesTrading on January 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.50 expecting PMT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.20% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PennyMac Mortgage (PMT)?

A

The stock price for PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE: PMT) is $15.625 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PennyMac Mortgage (PMT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE:PMT) reporting earnings?

A

PennyMac Mortgage’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is PennyMac Mortgage (PMT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PennyMac Mortgage.

Q

What sector and industry does PennyMac Mortgage (PMT) operate in?

A

PennyMac Mortgage is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.