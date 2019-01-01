|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Open Lending’s space includes: Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ), Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW), MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX), MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) and Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE).
The latest price target for Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting LPRO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.97% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) is $16.22 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Open Lending.
Open Lending’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Open Lending.
Open Lending is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.