Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.3K/986.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
15.93 - 44
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
11.5
EPS
0.23
Shares
126.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Open Lending Corp is engaged in providing automated lending services to financial institutions. The company offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and automated decision technology. Its Lenders Protection Program ("LPP"), enables automotive lenders to make loans that are largely insured against losses from defaults.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.150

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV43.090M

Open Lending Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Open Lending (LPRO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Open Lending's (LPRO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Open Lending (LPRO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting LPRO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.97% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Open Lending (LPRO)?

A

The stock price for Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) is $16.22 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Open Lending (LPRO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Open Lending.

Q

When is Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) reporting earnings?

A

Open Lending’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Open Lending (LPRO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Open Lending.

Q

What sector and industry does Open Lending (LPRO) operate in?

A

Open Lending is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.