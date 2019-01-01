Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties throughout the U.S. The company's real estate portfolio is primarily composed of office properties located in major American metropolitan areas. Piedmont derives most of its revenue in the form of rental income from tenants in mid- to long-term lease agreements. The vast majority of the company's revenue comes from the leasing of its assets in Washington D.C., New York City, Chicago, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Dallas, and Boston. Piedmont's largest customers in terms of rental revenue are U.S. Government entities, business services companies, and financial institutions.