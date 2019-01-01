QQQ
Range
15.67 - 16.22
Vol / Avg.
990.6K/849.9K
Div / Yield
0.84/5.09%
52 Wk
16.47 - 20.35
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
16.02
P/E
-
EPS
-0.26
Shares
123.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties throughout the U.S. The company's real estate portfolio is primarily composed of office properties located in major American metropolitan areas. Piedmont derives most of its revenue in the form of rental income from tenants in mid- to long-term lease agreements. The vast majority of the company's revenue comes from the leasing of its assets in Washington D.C., New York City, Chicago, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Dallas, and Boston. Piedmont's largest customers in terms of rental revenue are U.S. Government entities, business services companies, and financial institutions.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.510
REV135.250M138.164M2.914M

Analyst Ratings

Piedmont Office Realty Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Piedmont Office Realty (PDM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Piedmont Office Realty (NYSE: PDM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Piedmont Office Realty's (PDM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Piedmont Office Realty (PDM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Piedmont Office Realty (NYSE: PDM) was reported by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey on May 18, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting PDM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.54% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Piedmont Office Realty (PDM)?

A

The stock price for Piedmont Office Realty (NYSE: PDM) is $16.165 last updated Today at 8:59:58 PM.

Q

Does Piedmont Office Realty (PDM) pay a dividend?

A

The next Piedmont Office Realty (PDM) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-24.

Q

When is Piedmont Office Realty (NYSE:PDM) reporting earnings?

A

Piedmont Office Realty’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Piedmont Office Realty (PDM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Piedmont Office Realty.

Q

What sector and industry does Piedmont Office Realty (PDM) operate in?

A

Piedmont Office Realty is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.