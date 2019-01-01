|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.510
|REV
|135.250M
|138.164M
|2.914M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Piedmont Office Realty (NYSE: PDM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Piedmont Office Realty’s space includes: Easterly Government Props (NYSE:DEA), CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT), JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS), Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) and City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO).
The latest price target for Piedmont Office Realty (NYSE: PDM) was reported by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey on May 18, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting PDM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.54% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Piedmont Office Realty (NYSE: PDM) is $16.165 last updated Today at 8:59:58 PM.
The next Piedmont Office Realty (PDM) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-24.
Piedmont Office Realty’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Piedmont Office Realty.
Piedmont Office Realty is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.