Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income and moderate capital growth, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income. The company's investment portfolio includes direct debt instruments, which are interests in amounts owed to lenders by corporate or other borrowers. It also invests in various industries which includes auto components, hotels, household durables, media, specialty retail, apparel, oil, gas, consumable fuels, industrials, information technology, telecommunication services, financial and healthcare. Its investment advisor is Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC.