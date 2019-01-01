QQQ
Range
12.29 - 12.94
Vol / Avg.
41.1K/16K
Div / Yield
0.9/7.10%
52 Wk
12.39 - 15.23
Mkt Cap
114.8M
Payout Ratio
39.45
Open
12.94
P/E
5.82
EPS
0
Shares
9.3M
Outstanding
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income and moderate capital growth, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income. The company's investment portfolio includes direct debt instruments, which are interests in amounts owed to lenders by corporate or other borrowers. It also invests in various industries which includes auto components, hotels, household durables, media, specialty retail, apparel, oil, gas, consumable fuels, industrials, information technology, telecommunication services, financial and healthcare. Its investment advisor is Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC.

Allspring Utilities Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Allspring Utilities (ERH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Allspring Utilities (AMEX: ERH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Allspring Utilities's (ERH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Allspring Utilities.

Q

What is the target price for Allspring Utilities (ERH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Allspring Utilities

Q

Current Stock Price for Allspring Utilities (ERH)?

A

The stock price for Allspring Utilities (AMEX: ERH) is $12.3662 last updated Today at 8:42:01 PM.

Q

Does Allspring Utilities (ERH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.

Q

When is Allspring Utilities (AMEX:ERH) reporting earnings?

A

Allspring Utilities does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Allspring Utilities (ERH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Allspring Utilities.

Q

What sector and industry does Allspring Utilities (ERH) operate in?

A

Allspring Utilities is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.