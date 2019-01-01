Boston Omaha Corp is a US-based company which invests in real estate. Its operations include its ownership of multiple billboards in Florida, Georgia, Wisconsin, and Alabama and equity method investments in several real estate companies. The company operates three separate lines of business, outdoor billboard advertising, surety insurance and related brokerage activities, and broadband services. It also engages in investments in real estate management and related activities. The company generates the majority of the revenue from billboard rentals.