Range
26.1 - 27.55
Vol / Avg.
97.9K/119.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
24.8 - 27.55
Mkt Cap
810.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
27
P/E
8.96
EPS
-0.89
Shares
29.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
Boston Omaha Corp is a US-based company which invests in real estate. Its operations include its ownership of multiple billboards in Florida, Georgia, Wisconsin, and Alabama and equity method investments in several real estate companies. The company operates three separate lines of business, outdoor billboard advertising, surety insurance and related brokerage activities, and broadband services. It also engages in investments in real estate management and related activities. The company generates the majority of the revenue from billboard rentals.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-23
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-28
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Boston Omaha Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Boston Omaha (BOC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Boston Omaha (NYSE: BOC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Boston Omaha's (BOC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Boston Omaha (BOC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Boston Omaha

Q

Current Stock Price for Boston Omaha (BOC)?

A

The stock price for Boston Omaha (NYSE: BOC) is $27.34 last updated Fri Feb 25 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Boston Omaha (BOC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Boston Omaha.

Q

When is Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) reporting earnings?

A

Boston Omaha’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.

Q

Is Boston Omaha (BOC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Boston Omaha.

Q

What sector and industry does Boston Omaha (BOC) operate in?

A

Boston Omaha is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NYSE.