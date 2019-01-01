QQQ
Range
216.46 - 221.63
Vol / Avg.
1.9M/1.8M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
199.63 - 344.39
Mkt Cap
48.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
218.19
P/E
98.32
EPS
0.41
Shares
220M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Founded in 1982, Autodesk is an application software company that serves industries in architecture, engineering, and construction; product design and manufacturing; and media and entertainment. Autodesk software enables design, modeling, and rendering needs of these industries. The company has over 4 million paid subscribers across 180 countries.

Earnings

Q1 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-26
REV
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.4401.500 0.0600
REV1.190B1.212B22.000M

Analyst Ratings

Autodesk Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Autodesk (ADSK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Autodesk's (ADSK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Autodesk (ADSK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 275.00 expecting ADSK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.87% upside). 38 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Autodesk (ADSK)?

A

The stock price for Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) is $220.23 last updated Mon Feb 28 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Autodesk (ADSK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 8, 2005 to stockholders of record on March 22, 2005.

Q

When is Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) reporting earnings?

A

Autodesk’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 26, 2022.

Q

Is Autodesk (ADSK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Autodesk.

Q

What sector and industry does Autodesk (ADSK) operate in?

A

Autodesk is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.