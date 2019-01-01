QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Intuitive Surgical develops, produces, and markets a robotic system for assisting minimally invasive surgery. It also provides the instrumentation, disposable accessories, and warranty services for the system. The company has placed nearly 6,000 da Vinci systems in hospitals worldwide, with nearly 4,000 installations in the United States and a growing number in emerging markets.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.2801.300 0.0200
REV1.520B1.551B31.000M

Intuitive Surgical Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Intuitive Surgical's (ISRG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) was reported by UBS on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 325.00 expecting ISRG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.54% upside). 35 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)?

A

The stock price for Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) is $276.5 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intuitive Surgical.

Q

When is Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) reporting earnings?

A

Intuitive Surgical’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.

Q

Is Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intuitive Surgical.

Q

What sector and industry does Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) operate in?

A

Intuitive Surgical is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.