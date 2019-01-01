|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.280
|1.300
|0.0200
|REV
|1.520B
|1.551B
|31.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Intuitive Surgical’s space includes: Steris (NYSE:STE), Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI), Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST), Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) and Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN).
The latest price target for Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) was reported by UBS on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 325.00 expecting ISRG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.54% upside). 35 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) is $276.5 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Intuitive Surgical.
Intuitive Surgical’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Intuitive Surgical.
Intuitive Surgical is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.